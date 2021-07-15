A 26-YEAR-OLD Audi driver was caught doing double the speed limit on the Southern Distributor Road.
Luke Raymond Knight, of Bassaleg Road in Newport, was caught by a manned speed camera doing 100mph in an Audi A4 on July 3 last year.
The speed limit on the A48 Southern Distributor Road is 50mph.
READ MORE:
- Drink driver avoids jail after crashing and being caught twice in just 11 days.
- Man arrested following alleged bomb hoax call, which saw crown court evacuated.
- In the Dock: Burglar, drink drivers, knifeman and thieves punished.
He pleaded guilty to exceeding a 50mph speed limit, and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 1.
Knight was fined £400, and ordered to pay £200 in costs.
He must also pay a £40 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment