A 26-YEAR-OLD Audi driver was caught doing double the speed limit on the Southern Distributor Road.

Luke Raymond Knight, of Bassaleg Road in Newport, was caught by a manned speed camera doing 100mph in an Audi A4 on July 3 last year.

The speed limit on the A48 Southern Distributor Road is 50mph.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding a 50mph speed limit, and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 1.

Knight was fined £400, and ordered to pay £200 in costs.

He must also pay a £40 surcharge.