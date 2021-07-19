A MAN who broke his victim’s jaw in a pub assault and was jailed for a separate bar room brawl has “rediscovered his faith in God”.

Newport Crown Court heard how Leonard Edwards studies the Bible and has repented for hitting the unsuspecting Kevin Baghurst from behind at the city’s Greyhound pub.

Judge Niclas Parry blasted the defendant for the unprovoked alcohol-fuelled attack which took place nearly two years ago.

He told Edwards: “This was an act of appalling cowardly violence.

“It was a blow which has caused Mr Baghurst serious injury for which he required corrective surgery.

“The assault took place when you were out of control of your senses because of drink.”

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said Edwards had struck his victim when he was at the bar near the dance floor on October 27, 2019.

The defendant was arrested five months later after a police officer recognised him from a CCTV still.

During that time Edwards was involved in what was described in other court proceedings as an “outrageous” New Year’s Day attack on a pub landlord, his bar staff and customers in Pontypool. The defendant was sent to prison for 12 months in November 2020 for that offence after he pleaded guilty to affray.

Edwards, 23, of Albion Road, Pontypool, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Baghurst.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by Mrs Yeo, he said: “I used to be a happy-go-lucky person and I would talk to anyone.

“After this, I am constantly on my guard.”

Mr Baghurst also revealed how he had to take three weeks off work as a result of his injuries.

Ruth Smith, representing Edwards, said in mitigation: “The defendant has isolated himself from some family communication which was not helpful.

“He has renewed his faith and attends Bible study under a pastor.”

His barrister added how her client has now given up the demon drink.

Judge Parry jailed Edwards for 20 months but said he was prepared to suspend it for two years because he was making progress following his release from prison.

The defendant must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 6pm and 6am He must also pay a victim surcharge.