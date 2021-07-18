CHILDREN at a Blaenavon school now have a new outdoor learning area, with the help of a local builders’ merchants and Melin Homes.
Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School has a brand-new shelter for the pupils’ Forest School outdoor learning area.
The area has a variety of activities, including den building, minibeast hunts and identifying flora and fauna, with hands-on learning being a key part of the school’s philosophy.
But, with the Welsh weather being forever unpredictable, an outdoor shelter was just what the school needed.
The school worked with Melin Homes on the project, while Robert Price Builders’ Merchants donated materials for the shelter.
“We were delighted to support this local community effort by donating a range of materials for the project,” said Molly Pike, marketing director at Robert Price.
“It’ll be great to see how the shelter and new outdoor learning area are being put to use for years to come.”
Nikki Westwood, from Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School, said the new shelter would help pupils make the most out of outdoor learning.
“The volunteer team have built a fantastic outdoor area, bringing students even closer to nature and able to make the most out of fresh air learning,” she said.
“We’d like to say a great big thank you to both Robert Price and Melin Homes for all of their help.
“This shelter allows our Forest School to fully flourish, enabling pupils to reap a host of enriching benefits.”
