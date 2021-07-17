A “ONE-OF-A-KIND” Georgian manor house in Gwent is on the market, and everything about it screams dream home.

Glen Usk, located in the Usk Valley – between Caerleon and Usk, is an eight-bedroom property, but the listing shows that it is so much more.

From the outside, it is clearly a sizeable house on a decent plot of land – 32 acres in all, but pictures taken by selling agent Number One Real Estate show just how stunning the property is on the inside.

Originally built in 1820 by Sir Digby Macworth - the third Baronet of the Gnoll, Glamorgan, it underwent extensive renovation work in 2005.

As a result, it boasts a mixture of original features, and modern luxuries.

In addition, Glen Usk is home to a separate wing, designed in the style of a Grecian temple, and is currently used as a library, along with a minstrel gallery for entertaining guests.

While this may be the newest addition to the property, the Grade II listed manor house isn’t short of a wow factor feature or two.

Set out over four storeys, those walking through the doors enter a reception room complete with two scagliola pillars.

Continuing into the property, there are elevated ceilings and sash windows, along with the original carved fireplaces – giving the house a real opulent, but not over done feel.

According to the selling agent, “Fine examples of ornate coving and decorative plasterwork, polished oak floorboards and an elegant Georgian staircase with mahogany handrail make this property breath-taking.”

While the basement lacks the stunning countryside views that the rest of this property has, it has the stereotypical man-cave written all over it.

Here, there is are cellars, a billiards room, and the all-important bar.

If that wasn’t enough, the property is also home to paddocks, woodland, a man-made lake, a tennis court, and a substantial sized garden – which runs all the way down to the River Usk.

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of car parking space available, along with two two-bedroomed cottages separate from the main house.

Of course, another wow factor feature is the views on offer.

Located in a prime position in the valley, the property overlooks the Celtic Manor’s Ryder Cup course, though trees at the boundary line offer a great deal of privacy.

While there is a lot to like about this property, and it could be yours, it is worth noting that the price is only available on application.

Enquiries can be made to selling agent Number One Real Estate on 01633 492777.