TRIBUTES have poured in for journalist and author Dawn Foster, who has died aged 33.

Friends of Ms Foster said that she died suddenly at home this week, due to causes related to long-term illness.

Ms Foster grew up in Newport before going on to study English literature at Warwick University.

She has written for the London Review of Books, Times Literary Supplement and The Independent, as well as being a staff writer for Jacobin magazine.

James Butler, co-founder of Novara Media, paid tribute to her, describing her death as “a terrible loss”.

“Dawn never wavered in her belief in a better world, and was never shy about fighting for it,” he said. “She did not modulate her beliefs in pursuit of professional advancement.

“The world did not always treat her kindly, but I never saw a trace of self-pity in her. I admired that greatly.

I’m so sad to learn that Dawn Foster has died so young. She was a wonderful journalist & a beautiful writer who used her talent to expose injustice. Through her journalism she gave voice to those who are rarely heard. My thoughts are with all those who love her. Such a sad loss. pic.twitter.com/9AUvEkw0UK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 15, 2021

“I will miss her kindness, and I will miss her seriousness, and I will miss her unerring eye for ego and folly, and her sense of what was, simply, right.

“Over the past couple of days I haven’t been able to shake the sense she had so much more left to give us.”

Really shocked and sad to hear Dawn Foster has left us. My love and condolences to her friends, family and colleagues. So brilliant and so young. — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) July 15, 2021

Writer Sarah Wooley said: “I am deeply thankful for the time we had with her.

“She lit up our lives.”

South Wales East MS Deylth Jewell said: “Dawn Foster was a fierce advocate for justice, unshakingly generous in how she saw the world, and a writer who gave voice to those who needed it most.

“What a loss she will be.”