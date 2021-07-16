THIS weekend a group of dads will saddle up for a fundraising bike ride from Cross Hands to Pembrey - dressed as Daddy Pig from children’s favourite TV programme Peppa Pig.

The 20 mile cycle, on Saturday, July 17, has been organised to raise money for three-year-old Joseph Yeandle, from Brynaman.

Joseph was diagnosed in April with stage 4 neuroblastoma – a very rare but aggressive childhood cancer with just a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Joseph’s family are fundraising for further treatment after his frontline treatment finishes in 2022. The hope is to raise enough money to get Joseph onto a trial for a cancer vaccine in New York.

Money raised from the charity bike ride - organised by Steffan Ebsworth - will go to the fundraising appeal.

Steffan is the cousin of Joseph’s mum Katy and so far eight dads have signed up for the event, which has raised more than £500 since a fundraising page was launched two weeks ago.

Speaking to the Guardian last month Katy said: “We are hoping to get Joseph onto a trial for a cancer vaccine in New York. This vaccine has been designed to make Joseph’s body gain immunity against the Neuroblastoma cells so that it significantly reduces the chances of him relapsing.

“This is why we are desperately raising money so that we have the funds ready for when Joseph needs it.”

To make a donation visit the cycle ride fundraising page at gofund.me/1cbe7a57