A £1.85 million manor just over the border in Herefordshire with 14 bedrooms, three holiday lets and tennis court is on the market - but it's in need of renovation.

The Hermitage, in Canon Pyon, is in a elevated position, surrounded by its own gardens and grounds, totalling 11 acres.

The home nestles into the hillside at the end of a long private driveway and commands breathtaking and far-reaching views across four counties, agents Hunters said on Zoopla.

This former summer residence of The Bishop of Hereford circa 1902, The Hermitage was constructed in the mid 19th century and further renovated by William Brocklehurst in 1917.

"Such is the serenity and quality of the location that other possibilities exist as a wedding/conference venue, exclusive boutique hotel or B&B, or perhaps a retreat enhanced by the quality of the surrounding gardens and grounds," agents said.

Recently the property has been further reconfigured by the current owners to incorporate what were three apartments, now within the main building.

Considerable work has been undertaken in accordance with detailed plans and the accommodation is effectively stripped back in readiness for first and second fix.

The plans, copies of which are available upon request from the agents, are flexible, hence a unique opportunity exists to finish the proposal and create what could be the arguably the finest residence in Herefordshire – subject to any necessary consents.

"The principal accommodation is on three levels," Hunters said.

"Situated within the upper ground floor, which is also approached via a splendid stone external stairway with wrought iron railings and columned entrance way, are two magnificent reception rooms, with period oak panelling, ornate ceilings and French doors to balcony remaining.

"This floor and the first floor have been largely boarded again in readiness for further works.

"Adjacent is the original coach house and courtyard, which now comprises two large cottages which have been used in the past as holiday cottages, providing three bedroom accommodation, again having been stripped back and refurbishment is ongoing thus could be used as a base whilst restoration of the main residence is ongoing.

"To the side is the original Coach House now incorporating a double garage, games room, laundry room and adjoining wood store/dovecote.

"There is a further range of outbuildings which are approached from the main driveway and comprise a flexible four-bay mono pitch building, adjacent to a four bay steel portal framed covered yard and these buildings benefit from three phase electricity.

"The gardens and grounds form a truly spectacular feature with to the front mature terraced lawned gardens, overlooked by the main seating area with wonderful views beyond.

"Behind the courtyard are the original kitchen gardens with former heated greenhouse/orangery now comprising a terraced vegetable and kitchen garden, beyond which is an area of organic pastureland which also extends alongside the driveway and to the far side of the mature trees and woodland glades is the all weather tennis court."