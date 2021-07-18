RESIDENTS of a South Wales town have been told they must fork out for dropped kerbs in front of their homes - or be left unable to use their own driveways.

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently wrote to residents in parts of Colcot in Barry – including Caradoc Avenue and Hinchcliffe Avenue – informing them they were illegally crossing the pavement without a dropped kerb or “appropriately constructed vehicular crossing agreement.”

Residents were given the option to pay for work to installed dropped kerbs outside their homes, or to park on the street.

Joanna Yarr, who lives on Cardoc Avenue, described the situation as “ridiculous” due to the current state of the pavement.

Ms Yarr said: “When we purchased our house in 2013, off-road parking was a selling feature.

“We don’t understand why – if the access to the driveway was not legal – did it not come up in the local searches?

“It will cost us hundreds and we will have to use their approved contractors.

“Caradoc Avenue is not wide enough for us all to park on the road and as it’s often used as a through road it would cause havoc to do so.

“The pavement is only around 44mm high along this road and it’s going to cost thousands to have the work done.

“This seems like a money grabbing exercise – it’s disgusting.”

A spokesman for Vale of Glamorgan Council confirmed residents can choose not to have work carried out and could park on the street “as long as they were abiding by all other highway regulations.”

He said: “Scheduled highway inspections have identified instances where people have been driving onto the kerb and over pavements to access their driveways.

“In such cases, letters have been sent to residents advising them of the issue.

“Under the Highways Act, such a practice is not allowed unless a properly-constructed dropped kerb which can support vehicles has been installed. If this is not in place, pavements can sustain damage and require repairs.

“The Council has asked properties that do not have properly constructed vehicular access to their driveways to pay for the necessary adaptation work.

"Anyone having difficulty finding the funds should contact the Council to discuss the matter.”

But Conservative councillors, Vince Bailey and Leighton Rowlands, have also criticised the move, suggesting that the dropped kerbs should have been installed when the homes were built.

Cllr Vince Bailey said: “This is an unfair policy that if implemented will increase parking problems in the area. The Council should be encouraging people to park on their driveways, not penalising them for doing so.

“There is very little on street parking available, and when all residents park on the street it creates a number of hazards. Emergency service vehicles struggle to get through and so do refuse collections.”

Cllr Leighton Rowlands described it as a “money-making scheme”.