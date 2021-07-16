EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash which has blocked a lane of a road.

The incident has blocked one lane of the A472 in Nelson.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

 

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A472 Nelson and one lane is blocked.

"There is a build up of traffic there so if possible please find a different route."