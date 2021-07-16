EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash which has blocked a lane of a road.
The incident has blocked one lane of the A472 in Nelson.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A472 Nelson and one lane is blocked. There is a build up of traffic there so if possible please find a different route. pic.twitter.com/a8bIFsrytq— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 16, 2021
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A472 Nelson and one lane is blocked.
"There is a build up of traffic there so if possible please find a different route."
