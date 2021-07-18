Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Charlie is still sadly waiting on his forever home, needs an experienced owner but he's a great little dog.

Hal is a very excited, really friendly boy looking for a new sofa to call home!

Jay is a very busy minded malinois, she'll need someone who enjoys lots of exercise and mental stimulation.

Skye is a lovely collie sized dog who has come to us from Romania. Looking for their forever home!

Stanley is a typical JRT, very friendly sweet boy. Loves a fuss from his people.