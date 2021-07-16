DELIVEROO has launched in Blackwood.

The food delivery company has arrived in Blackwood, meaning residents can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery shops in the area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables you to check out the very best local food in their area.

The company has seen great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world.

Deliveroo works with independent restaurants like Brunchies Pengnam and Glitz & Glam Newport, well-known high street favourites like KFC, Costa Coffee and Papa John’s, as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Co-op and Morrisons.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

In celebration of the launch in Blackwood, Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code: NEWROOTOWN. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 per order.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Blackwood who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery. Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Blackwood to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo said: "At last, we've arrived in Blackwood. We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come."

READ MORE:

This is where you can order from with Deliveroo in Blackwood: