IT'S the Battle of Tredegar tomorrow, with FC Tredegar facing Tredegar Town FC in a derby match.

And this is just one of two big local derbies being held tomorrow, with two Abertillery teams also clashing.

FC Tredegar v Tredegar Town FC will take place at Tredegar Leisure Centre main pitch on Saturday, July 17, with a 2pm kick off.

Entry fee cost £3.

The Abertillery Derby returns this weekend after a six-year absence. Rivals Abertillery Bluebirds and Abertillery Excelsiors compete in the first round of the Football Association for Wales Amateur Trophy.