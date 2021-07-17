THESE four men and two women were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, assault and affray.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Luke Grant Wiegold

Luke Shane Wiegold

Geraint Watters

Three cocaine dealers were jailed for a combined total of nine years and four months after they were caught trafficking drugs in Gwent.

Luke Grant Wiegold, 37, Luke Shane Wiegold, 32, and Geraint Watters, 37, all from Caerphilly, were locked up at Newport Crown Court.

After the case, Police Constable Rhys Jones, said: “We’re committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets.”

Tanya Palmer

A woman “lucky not to have killed her boyfriend” after stabbing him in his bedroom was jailed for five years.

Tanya Palmer, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport, plunged a knife into her victim after the couple argued about pet birds she kept in cages at his home.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told her: “You are becoming more and more unpredictable in drink.”

Keri Grattan

A woman who carried a pair of scissors in her handbag “for protection” and brandished them when joining a fracas outside a homeless hostel was jailed.

Keri Grattan threw them at Kieran George Sutton while he was embroiled in a confrontation with Kirk Joseph Edwards.

In April, the defendant was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

But Grattan was jailed at Newport Crown Court by Judge Daniel Williams after she breached its terms and the Probation Service said the community part of her order was “unworkable”.

Karim Barton

A convicted rapist threatened to stab his brother with a knife before punching him repeatedly in the face during a row over noise.

Karim Barton’s mother leapt to defend her younger son Omar and put herself between the pair when he threatened to “stick the blade in him”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant, 28, had armed himself with a kitchen knife after flying into a rage at their house in Usk.

Barton was jailed for 12 months.