JUST 24 hours after announcing it would commence its first flights from Cardiff Airport on July 30, Wizz Air has postponed its Wales launch for the third time.

In a statement released to media, a spokesperson for the airline said:

“As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 related travel restrictions, and ever changing quarantine measures in place across the UK and Europe, it is with regret that we have had to take the difficult but responsible decision to further postpone the opening of our new Cardiff base until summer 2022."

The statement went on to say that the decison had been made "to give our customers, employees and business partners certainty during this difficult time.

"This has not been an easy decision and we understand the disappointment our customers in South Wales will be feeling."

The airline added: "Despite the ever changing and inconsistent government travel regulations, with three new bases and over 60 new routes in the UK announced in the past year alone, together with the arrival of four brand new A321NEO aircraft, Wizz Air remains committed to long-term growth in the UK, creating hundreds of direct new jobs while also stimulating the tourism and hospitality industries.

The airline apologised the "inconvenience this further delay might have caused to our customers. We remain dedicated and look forward to opening our fourth UK base at Cardiff Airport and to welcoming passengers onboard our young and green aircraft fleet next summer.”

Wizz Air's routes from Cardiff announced yesterday included Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca and Tenerife, with flights to Lanzarote proposed to start in October, and Sharm el-Sheikh in November.