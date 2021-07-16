A WELSH woman who was falsely imprisoned in Kuwait is now back home.
Sara Assayed, 35, from Barry, has been living in Kuwait for 15 years working as a primary school teacher, along with helping rescue animals and rehome them across the world.
In February 2019 police stopped her and accused her of having drugs in her car; her trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and she was found guilty, but this was overturned by a higher court.
Overturning the sentence, the judge said the evidence was insignificant and the accusations made by the police did not match up.
Ms Assayed’s family were told she would be deported after she spent two weeks self-isolating in a cell with no fans, no windows, and no blanket.
OTHER NEWS:
- Driver faces prison over fake stolen car claims to police and insurers
- University of South Wales graduates create neuroscience simulator
- Ex-McDonald’s manager says fatal crash was ‘unavoidable’
When, 26 days later, she was still imprisoned in conditions “not fit for animals” her family appealed to the Foreign Office to get her home.
She arrived at Heathrow Airport yesterday (July 15) afternoon.
Her sister, Sheree Conibear, has confirmed that Ms Assayed is back in Wales but "not in a very good mental state".
Ms Assayed has reunited with her parents Helen Conibear and Ziad Assayed; Sheree is not currently in the UK but it hoping to get a flight back to see her sister this weekend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.