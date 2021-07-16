WALES centre Nick Tompkins has told his former Dragons teammate Aneurin Owen that ‘the sky is the limit’ after his breakthrough season at Rodney Parade - and believes he already has another rival for Test starts in midfield.

The 20-year-old from Newport has made a rapid rise to the international squad after an impressive start to life in senior rugby.

Owen made his Dragons debut as a replacement in the European Champions Cup fixture at French big guns Bordeaux-Begles in December and established himself in Dean Ryan’s squad.

The ball-playing centre made 14 appearances – and even kept Tompkins, who was fresh from the Six Nations title triumph, out of the XV for the knockout European clash with Northampton.

READ MORE: Tompkins went "stale" at Dragons

Owen has helped with preparations for the summer internationals against Canada and Argentina with his former teammate believing a cap is not far away.

BRIGHT PROSPECT: Dragons centre Aneurin Owen

“I’ve developed a really good relationship with Nye. It was a pleasure going to the Dragons and I got to know him pretty well,” said Tompkins, who was called back early by Saracens from a season-long loan.

“He’s one of the nicest kids I’ve ever met and he’s just such a sponge. I said to him there ‘I think you can take this as far as you want – the sky is the limit for you.’

“I sent him a text after I left the Dragons saying ‘I expect to see you in the Wales squad’ and I’m so pleased he’s here because he will really learn so much from all the players.

“He’s a friendly kid, he gets on well with all the players, and I’m so pleased for him. I would say to people keep watching out for him. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but he can be unbelievable.”

Tompkins joined forces with Owen on a number of occasions but also featured on the wing for the Dragons due to the youngster being paired with former Lions powerhouse Jamie Roberts.

Owen started his rugby career as a fly-half and is a natural at inside centre, although he wore 13 for much of last season with boss Dean Ryan asking him to mix and match with strong options Roberts and Jack Dixon.

“For me he can slot in anywhere and be very comfortable. His handling and his touch and feel for the game is brilliant for a young player,” said Tompkins, who will start alongside Jonathan Davies against Argentina.

“Lastly, it’s his willingness to work hard and listen. He’s always asking me questions which is brilliant.”

Owen must wait to win his first cap but his fellow bright prospect Ben Carter won man of the match in the crushing win against Canada before starting in the second row against Argentina last week.

TALENT: Dragons lock Ben Carter on the charge for Wales

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut in November, will once again join forces with new Dragons teammate Will Rowlands against the Pumas.

Tompkins, who is used to mixing it with the best at Saracens, believes Carter and Owen have the attitude to go along with their talent.

“You can have some kids who come in and are maybe a bit too arrogant or too shy, but not these lads,” he said.

“First and foremost they’re good lads, but they’ve got a good work ethic and a bit of X-factor. With a few more things in place you think they’re going to be brilliant for years to come.

“It’s exciting to be involved in and you try and impart some wisdom if you have any. It’s nice to be involved in their journey.”