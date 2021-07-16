A MAN has been charged in relation to the alleged bomb hoax which saw Newport's Civic Centre and court buildings evacuated on Wednesday. 

A 57-year-old man from Cardiff has been charged with communication of false information in reference to a bomb hoax. 

According to Gwent Police, an individual called the court service on Wednesday afternoon claiming to have left an explosive device on the premises.

As a result, both court premises in the city were evacuated while searches were carried out.

A police cordon was in place for around two hours both in the area around the civic centre and crown court, and the Magistrates' Court in the Pill area.

A man from Cardiff was arrested on Thursday.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday, July 16).

