A MAN has been charged in relation to the alleged bomb hoax which saw Newport's Civic Centre and court buildings evacuated on Wednesday.
A 57-year-old man from Cardiff has been charged with communication of false information in reference to a bomb hoax.
According to Gwent Police, an individual called the court service on Wednesday afternoon claiming to have left an explosive device on the premises.
As a result, both court premises in the city were evacuated while searches were carried out.
A police cordon was in place for around two hours both in the area around the civic centre and crown court, and the Magistrates' Court in the Pill area.
A man from Cardiff was arrested on Thursday.
He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday, July 16).
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "The man who was arrested following the incident concerning buildings belonging to the Court Service in Newport being evacuated on Wednesday (14th) has now been charged.
"He was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court this morning, Friday, July 16."
