LAND for the third phase of a major housing development is up for sale.
Monmouthshire County Council's Estates Development Team has opened up a nearly eight acre section of land for expressions of interest.
The land will be used for the third phase of development at Rockfield Farm, Undy.
Plans for the second phase of development were submitted in March, with 122 homes set out in the proposals.
The first phase of the development received planning permission for 144 homes in February 2019.
You can view the land open to expressions of interest here.
The Estate Development Team said: "Monmouthshire County Council's Estates Development Team are requesting 'expressions of interest' for a parcel of attractive commercial development land for the third phase of development at Rockfield Farm, Undy.
"Rockfield Farm is a mixed-use development site comprising of both residential and commercial land.
"The third phase of development land will be available for sale on a date to be announced.
"Measuring approximately 3.21 ha (7.93 ac) the land benefits from outline planning permission for up to 5575 sqm of B1 floor space.
"Additional site information and indicative plans are supplied within the sale particulars."
