A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

IAN DAVID EVANS, 42, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was jailed for 120 days after he pleaded guilty to having a blade or sharply pointed article – a pair of scissors – in a public place Attlee Way and public disorder.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge.

GARY ALBERT GRIFFITHS, 51, of Waveney Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for two years and six months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Monnow Way on July 19, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN JOHANSSON, 32, of Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in a Seat Leon on the A48 Southern Distributor Road on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

IEUAN JAMES SULLY, 19, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on October 23, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KALLUM BENJAMIN JEAVONS, 26, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted three counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £663 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SAVAD RAHMAN, 49, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on June 5.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SHAHANA CHOUDHURY, 37, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

AARON ALEXANDER WILLIAM CUMMINGS, 36, of Bryn Awel, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IBRAHIM HASABALLAH DABOU, 47, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.