MORE than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Wales in Friday’s Public Health Wales figures.

A total of 1,083 new cases were recorded across Wales, 175 of which were in Gwent.

Newport saw the biggest rise in cases (64), followed by Torfaen (43), Caerphilly (34) and Monmouthshire (28).

Just six new cases were recorded in Blaenau Gwent – the joint-fewest for a local authority in Wales, alongside Anglesey, for the 24 hours covered by this latest release.

This means Blaenau Gwent continues to have the lowest rolling seven day case rate – up to July 11 – in Gwent, and the seventh lowest in Wales. However, that number is still in triple figures – 107.4 per 100,000 people.

On the other end of the scale, Torfaen’s case rate has now risen past 200, standing now at 207.5 – the fifth highest in Wales.

Monmouthshire (149.1), Newport (142.2) and Caerphilly (130.3) all have recorded case rates below the Wales-wide average – 156.3.

The test positivity rate across Wales during that seven-day period is 8.2 per cent. Each area in Gwent, apart from Torfaen (9.3 per cent) is below that figure, with Blaenau Gwent (6.1 per cent) having the lowest rate.

Two new deaths have been recorded across Wales, neither of which were in Gwent.

Public Health Wales’ death toll now stands at 5,583, which includes 962 deaths within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

As of 10pm on Thursday, 2,279,139 people in Wales have had their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,892,082 people have had both doses.

Here are all of the cases reported today:

Cardiff: 124

Bridgend: 85

Wrexham: 81

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 67

Powys: 66

Flintshire: 64

Newport: 64

Conwy: 62

Swansea: 52

Denbighshire: 44

Torfaen: 43

Caerphilly: 34

Vale of Glamorgan: 34

Monmouthshire: 28

Gwynedd: 20

Neath Port Talbot: 19

Carmarthenshire: 17

Merthyr Tydfil: 15

Pembrokeshire: 15

Ceredigion: 12

Anglesey: 6

Blaenau Gwent: 6

Unknown location: 7

Resident outside Wales: 118