WITH temperatures across Gwent set to his 27 degrees this weekend, it is the perfect weather for a pint.

And what better way to enjoy a tipple in the sun that at some of Gwent's best beer gardens.

Here are some lovely places, in no particular order, to enjoy a pint or two with your friends.

Horse & Jockey, Pontypool

The Grade II listed pub, in Llanvihangel, was mentioned by a number of our readers when we asked for their favourite beer gardens earlier this year.

One TripAdvisor reviewer raved about the "lovely beer garden".

They said: "Staff are very friendly and accommodating- i have visited several times since my first visit following lock down.

"The new addition (outside slush bar) was very popular Bank Holiday weekend, being sat in the lovely beer garden, listening to a live band in the beautiful weather, The slushes where a real hit!"

Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon

One of the most common responses to our call out was Ye Olde Bull Inn, on Caerleon High Street.

Located at the heart of Caerleon, the 15th-century inn is a popular host to the local community and warmly welcomes our customers from further afield.

Its website promises "beautiful gardens" along with "delicious pub grub" locally sourced.

The Anchor, Tintern

The Anchor is situated alongside the River Wye, with the backdrop of Tintern Abbey. The pub serves food, and the ingredients they use are locally produced. They have a wide range of locally brewed ales, beers and ciders.

The Anchor is a good pub for families as the garden has a children play area. Walkers with dogs are also welcome. The Anchor’s extensive grounds include their own sports field, where football and cricket is played regularly.

The pub dates back to the 12th century and was originally a cider mill and grain store for the abbey itself.

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen, Blaenavon

A unique gastropub situated in the heart of Blaenavon, Butterflies Bar & Kitchen proved another popular choice with our readers.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor described it as a "hidden gem".

Another added: "The food and service is always fantastic and I know they’ve worked very hard through the pandemic.

"Social distancing is excellent with lots of measures in place to ensure safety."