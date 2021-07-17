AFTER several seasons of knocking loudly at the door for a Test chance, former Dragons lock Matthew Screech is set to become a Wales international this afternoon.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer in club rugby, becoming a mainstay of the pack at Rodney Parade with his appetite for graft.

Alas, he is no longer a Dragon after accepting an offer to return to Cardiff, who released him in the summer of 2013.

Screech had a short spell at Bedwas before being signed by Lyn Jones and then racking up 163 appearances for the region, a tally that only Lewis Evans, Steve Jones and Jason Tovey can better.

This afternoon he will back up Ben Carter, who he played along at the Dragons last season, and Will Rowlands, who will head for Rodney Parade after a summer off.

Screech is certain to get on to add energy against a formidable Argentina pack and will get a chance to stake a claim for a second cap next season.

Opportunity knocks for locks in Wales after Jake Ball left for Australia and the expected departure of Cory Hill, who is set to swap Cardiff for Japan.

Rowlands, Carter, Screech, Seb Davies and Rhys Davies are all looking to be contenders along with Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard in the countdown to the 2023 World Cup.

For the former Dragon, the chance against the Pumas is one that he must have thought had passed him by.

"It's great for him, he came into camp and picked up a little niggle. He worked extremely hard with the physios so that if an opportunity came he was ready to take it," said captain Jonathan Davies.

"He has that and it will be a great occasion for him gaining that first cap. You can see how much it means to people when they get the chance and they want to take it.

"He has worked hard and played extremely well over the ears for the Dragons and this is an opportunity to put his hand up.

"Wayne has asked all of the new boys coming in to take their opportunities and he has that chance against Argentina."

Screech is joined in the matchday squad by five of his former Dragons teammates, plus Rowlands.

Hooker Elliot Dee, tighthead Leon Brown, Carter and Ross Moriarty start while flanker Taine Basham is on the bench.

The 21-year-old from Talywain will made his third cameo of the summer after scoring a double when winning his first cap against Canada.

Wing Jonah Holmes misses out with Scarlets speedster Tom Rogers given a chance to impress while Aaron Wainwright was injured in the opening exchanges of last week's 20-20 draw with the Pumas.

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou is not selected by Argentina after coming off the bench seven days ago.

Wales: H Amos (Cardiff); O Lane (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), J Davies (Scarlets, captain), T Rogers (Scarlets); J Evans (Cardiff), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), E Dee (Dragons), L Brown (Dragons), B Carter (Dragons), W Rowlands (Dragons), J Turnbull (Cardiff), J Botham (Cardiff), R Moriarty (Dragons).

Replacements: S Parry (Ospreys), R Jones (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), M Screech (Cardiff), T Basham (Dragons), K Hardy (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff).

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Santiago Chocobares, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomás Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Facundo Gigena, Santiago Medrano, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Juan Imhoff.