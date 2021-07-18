TAKE a look around the Newport three-bed set to go under the hammer for less than £70,000.
The mid-terrace home, in Downing Street, is being auctioned by Paul Fosh Auctions.
It has been given a guide price of £68,000.
The auction will begin on Tuesday, and conclude on Thursday.
On the ground floor of the property is an entrance, into a lounge and dining room.
There is also a kitchen and bathroom.
Heading up the stairs you find a landing with three bedrooms coming off it.
While to the rear of the property is a back garden with accompanying garage.
READ MORE:
- Go inside the Gwent home which sold for more than £400,000 at auction
- One area of Gwent has fourth-highest number of new Delta variant cases in Wales
- Man charged over alleged bomb hoax which caused Newport courts to be evacuated
Auctioneers, Paul Fosh Auctions said: "A traditional mid terrace property situated in a well established location close to local amenities and transport links.
"The property is occupied by an established tenant who has indicated they wish to remain.
"The property benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and has a rear garden with garage."
You can view more of the property here.
Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.
They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.
Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.
For more information, contact Paul Fosh Auctions on 01633 254044.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.