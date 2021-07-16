AN investigation is ongoing after a report of an alleged sexual assault in Bute Park, Cardiff.

South Wales Police have released CCTV images and wish to speak to the man captured in them in connection with the incident which happened during the early hours of Thursday, July 15.

Anyone with information or the individual himself is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *247310.

Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, send a private message on Facebook/Twitter, email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone on 101. 

