STUDENTS at a Newport high school have been instructed to self-isolate after the confirmation of a positive coronavirus test.
Year 10 at St Joseph's RC High School who are in close contact with the pupil who tested positive will need to self-isolate up to and including Saturday, July 24.
The high school will break up for the summer holidays on Wednesday, July 21.
Headteacher Mrs J Jarett said in an email to parents: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS:
- More than 1,000 new cases recorded in Wales, 175 of which are in Gwent
- Deliveroo arrives in Blackwood - everywhere you can now order from
- One area of Gwent has fourth-highest number of new Delta variant cases in Wales
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.
"I recognise this may be an upsetting time for all. However, I should like to thank you for your support."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.