STUDENTS at a Newport high school have been instructed to self-isolate after the confirmation of a positive coronavirus test.

Year 10 at St Joseph's RC High School who are in close contact with the pupil who tested positive will need to self-isolate up to and including Saturday, July 24. 

The high school will break up for the summer holidays on Wednesday, July 21.

Headteacher Mrs J Jarett said in an email to parents: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.

"I recognise this may be an upsetting time for all. However, I should like to thank you for your support."