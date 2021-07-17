NEWPORT city centre has changed beyond recognition since its 1980s heyday.

With the steelworks, docks and idustry booming so did city centre shops and there are some we remember fondly.

Venturing into 'town' on a Saturday morning Woolworth, Dixon, C&A and Wimpy burger restaurant were a familiar sight. Littlewood, Marks and Spencer and British Home Store were the three big names in the town, along with the adjacent Boots and Wildings department store. The development of Kingsway Centre from a Tesco to a shopping centre in the 1980's heralded a 'mall' style shopping experience.By 2015 the city centre was redeveloped again with Friars Walk at its heart. 

Despite losing the city's mural feature, Newport residents will remember Frankie Lodge belting out a tune as he busked near the tunnel's entrance. Also visiting Scarlett's, Rocky's or the Princess Tea Room for something to eat. Here's some archive photographs we hope will spark some happy memories:

Kingsway Centre

Owen Owen

John Frost Quare

Woolworth

Dixons

Bwise

Place to Eat

Frankie Lodge

