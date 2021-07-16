NEWPORT County AFC have launched their season tickets for the upcoming League Two campaign after being given the green light for supporters to return to Rodney Parade – with prices frozen for the third year on the spin.

Last season the Exiles, who suffered play-off final anguish at Wembley, played all 23 home fixtures behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were cheered on by 900 fans in Newport in the semi-final against Forest Green Rovers as aWelsh government pilot event but the go-ahead has been given for all of the Amber Army to return for 2021/22.

The last time that all County fans were allowed in was against Morecambe in March 2020 when just over 3,000 headed through the turnstiles.

If circumstances change and the attendance at Rodney Parade is capped then ballots will be held for season ticket holders, as was the case for the Forest Green clash.

Adult prices start from £263, those between 16 and 21 can get a terrace spot for £105 and it is £53 for under-16s and £26 for under-12s.

Existing season ticket holders can renew from Wednesday while new applications can be made from Thursday, August 5.

RETURN: The crowd size was limited for County against Forest Green

County start their campaign at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 7 and are poised to play on the road until September due to work on the Rodney Parade pitch.

The fixtures with Mansfield have already been reversed, with Michael Flynn’s men travelling to Field Mill on the second weekend of the season, while the encounters with Northampton are also likely to be switched.

At present, the Cobblers are slated to visit Rodney Parade on Tuesday, August 17 but if a move can be agreed then Leyton Orient will be the first team to head to Newport on Saturday, September 4.

“Whilst the season tickets are being sold on the basis that supporters will be able to watch home games within the stadium setting we need to be clear that this is subject to the relevant guidelines,” read a club statement.

“Entry will be governed by the latest guidance of the Welsh Government, English Football League (EFL) and the Local Authority.

“In the event supporters are unable to enter the stadium due to external guidance the club will endeavour to provide games through streaming, if supported by the governing body (EFL).

“In addition, supporters should note that the club reserves the right to reallocate season tickets for COVID-19 operational purposes and health and safety reasons.”

Refunds will not be provided for games missed if streaming, which was provided for season ticket holders last season, is an option.