WE MAY have spent the past few days basking in a heatwave, but if the weather forecasters are right, rain is on the way.

So we decided to put together a list of some of our favourite indoor attractions for when spending time outdoors is off the table.

Newport

1. Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Newport Museum and Art Gallery is full of the city's history, culture and environment. Fun day out for all the family.

John Frost Square, Newport.

Tuesday to Friday 9.30am-5pm.

Saturday 9.30am-4pm.

Closed on Monday, Sunday and Bank Holidays.

Free admission.

2. Wacky Warehouse New Inn

With a main frame spanning three floors for wicked adventures, there's plenty to do, most of them great developmental activities for physical and social skill building, some just plain fun.

Chepstow Road, Langstone.

Open from midday daily, with holiday exceptions.

£3.75 per child.

3. Jump Adventure Trampoline Park

You can be a ninja warrior, and a dodge ball destroyer under one roof.

Maesglas Retail Estate, Newport.

Monday to Friday 11am–7pm.

Saturday 9am–7pm.

Sunday 10am–7pm.

Café closes one hour before last bounce.

Longer hours during the term break and Bank Holidays.

Various prices.

4. Superbowl UK Newport

Bowling, laser tag and a soft play area for the kids.

Top Floor, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport

Monday to Friday 10am-midnight.

Saturday and Sunday 9am-midnight.

Adults: One game £7.80. Two games £12.50.

Juniors (Under 16): One game £6.80. Two games £10.50.

Concessions (disabled and senior citizens) (proof may be required): One game is £3.50, and £7 for two games.

Students (with a Valid Student ID) £7 for two games.

5. Little Oaks Play Village

A children centre for under the age of eight allowing imaginative play to take place.

Langland Way, Newport

Monday to Friday: 9.15am-11am, 11.30am-1.15pm, 1.45pm-3.30pm.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 4pm-5.45pm.

Weekend 10am-11.45am, 12.15pm-2pm. Private parties 3pm-5pm.

Prices:

Adults: Free

Children under one: £2.

Accompanying sibling under one: £1.

Child aged one-eight: £5.95.

6. Tredegar House

One of the architectural wonders of Wales.

Newport

Open 10:30am-5pm.

Prices:

Adult £8.50

Child £4.25

Family £21.25

One adult and up to three children: £12.75

7. Newport Medieval Ship Project

The Newport Medieval Ship is a fifteenth century merchant vessel unearthed in the heart of Newport in 2002 - time to check it out me hearties.

Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Estuary Road, Newport.

Saturdays: 10.30am until 4pm.

Fridays: Closed for 2021 season.

Admission is free.

8. Escape Rooms

Awarded South Wales Argus Start-Up Business of the Year 2018, we know you'll have a blast.

On Griffin Street which runs between the High Street and Lower Dock Street, Newport.

​You must book 12 hours in advance. If you do want to book a game on the day you have to call or email the team.escape@escaperoomsnewport.co.uk or call on 01633 547440.

Their current ticket prices are;:

£40 for two players (£20 per player)​.

£55.50 for three players (£18.50 per player)​.

£68 for four players (£17 per player)​.

£80 for five players (£16 per player)​.

£90 for six players (£15 per player).

9. Supakart

Go-karting centre in Newport.

Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport.

Open Monday to Friday midday-9pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-9pm.

Various prices

10. Energi Trampoline

Trampoline park for all the family to enjoy.

Newport Leisure Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport

Monday to Friday 10am-9pm.

Saturday 9am-9pm.

Sunday 9am-8pm.

Various prices.

11. Newport Centre

You can keep fit in the gym or take part in sporting activities.

Kingsway, Newport

Monday to Thursday: 6.15am–10pm.

Friday: 6.15am-9.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday: 8am–8pm.

Torfaen

12. Cheeky Monkeys Cwmbran

Cheeky Monkeys has indoor soft play areas for different ages. Events and activities are held daily, including Parent and Toddler Days.

Fairwater Way, Fairwater, Cwmbran.

Open seven days a week, with play sessions 9.30am-midday, 12.30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-6pm. Booking is essential.

Children one year and over: £5.

Babies under one: £1.

Adults: £1.

13. Big Pit National Coal Museum

You can discover Wales' rich mining heritage at the coal museum

Blaenavon, Torfaen

Open for five days per week – every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (including Bank Holiday Mondays). Opening 10am–5pm. Last entry: 3.30pm.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

All visitors entering the site will need to have booked a free ticket in advance.

Monmouthshire

14. Kingdom Come

A soft play centre based in Abergavenny that specialise in children’s birthday parties.

Castle Meadows Park, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny.

Temporary Opening Times (school holidays):

Monday to Sunday: 10am–5pm.

Bank holidays: 10am–3pm.

Weekday term time prices:

Under ones: (free if accompanied by full paying child or £1 per adult).

Children aged one-11: £4.

Adults: £1.

Childminders discounted price £3. This will be subject to confirmation of ID/Ofsted certificate

Friday all day meal deal £5 for entry and a meal.

Weekend and school holiday prices:

Under 1’s: (free if accompanied by full paying child or £1.00 per adult)

Children aged one-11: £5.

Adults: £1.

15. Chepstow Castle

Wales is the oldest surviving post-Roman stone fortification in Britain.

Open every day from 10am-1.30pm and 2.3pm0-6pm.

16. Caldicot Castle

Travel through time from a medieval castle to a Victorian mansion.

Caldicot Castle's grounds, cafe and toilets are open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-4pm and refreshments including hot and cold drinks and light snacks are being served. Closed Monday.

Entry is free.

17. Raglan Castle

A beautiful late medieval castle located just north of the village of Raglan.

Open every day from 10am-1pm and 2pm-6pm.

Ticket prices are:

Adult: £5.50.

Family: £18.

Disabled and companion free.

Juniors (aged five-17)/NUS/armed forces and veterans £3.90.

Blaenau Gwent

18. Cragfit

Indoor climbing anyone? Forget about the rainy skies and climb climb climb.

Unit 3 Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale.

Tuesday to Friday: 4pm-10pm.

Saturday: 10am-4pm.

Sunday: 10am-6pm.

Closed Monday.

Various prices.

Caerphilly

19. Caerphilly Castle

Its immense size makes it the largest in Britain after Windsor.

Open daily from 9.30am–6pm, closed 1pm-2pm.

Ticketed timed entry only.

21. Rascals Club House

There is a huge multi level multi-coloured adventure play frame where the little ones will have hours of fun.

Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas.

Open seven days a week from 10am. Check ahead for party bookings.

Entry £3.95 on the weekend and during school holidays.