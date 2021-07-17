BUILDING work on Gwent Police's new, £32m headquarters in Llantarnam is well under way.

Building work began at the site at the end of 2019, and - despite Wales having been in lockdown for much of the year - it remains on budget and on time, Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert has said.

Mr Cuthbert and Gwent Police's Chief Constable Plam Kelly visited the site earlier this week to check on its progress.

The new facility will accommodate 480 officers and staff, and will be home to the control room – the first point of contact for 999 and 101 calls.

It will also house major crime teams, training functions, support services, senior management and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 5,178 square metre building will cover half the footprint of the force's existing base in Croesyceiliog, which is almost 50 years old.

It is estimated the new base will cost about £1.1 million a year less to run than the existing building.

Mr Cuthbert said: “Despite the challenge brought by the pandemic which has affected supply chains and the way we work, I’m extremely pleased that we remain on target to take ownership of our new site in the autumn.

“Sound financial management also means that we remain on budget.”

Ms Kelly said: “We are very much looking forward to relocating to our new base later this year.

“Providing the right environment for our police teams to deliver some of our most critical services is key to modern policing.

“Delivering the project to schedule has been challenging during the pandemic, but it’s testament to the commitment of the teams involved that we remain on track.”

The project is being paid for from a specific reserve fund.