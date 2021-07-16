THE popular Green Man music festival is set to return this summer, despite fears that ongoing pandemic restrictions would see it cancelled for a second successive year.

Said to be Wales’ largest music festival, the mainstay of the nation’s music calendar is set to run between August 19-22.

Now in its 19th year, this summer, the festival, located outside Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons, will be headlined by Little Dragon, Caribou, Mogwai, and Fontaines D.C.

Tickets for this year’s festival have already sold out, including tickets to the Settler’s Pass – an early access ticket which allows attendees to camp on site from August 16, and includes workshops and access to local heritage sites.

But, while tickets had sold out, there were continued fears that the event may be forced to cancel, depending on Welsh Government rules regarding mass, outdoor gatherings.

The announcement made by first minister Mark Drakeford earlier this week was clearly music to the ears of festival organisers, and in a statement earlier today (July 16), it was confirmed that the event would be going ahead.

It has been confirmed that additional measures will be put in place to keep attendees and performers safe.

What can people expect?





Anyone attending the Green Man this year over the age of 16 will have to demonstrate that they have received a negative NHS lateral flow test within 48 hours of their arrival.

Alternatively, they can demonstrate that they have received two vaccinations at least 14 days before arriving.

According to organisers, this year’s festival will be made up of 10 areas, including art installations and workshop space – along with the music stages themselves.

Artwork for the 2021 Green Man festival

In addition to the musical line-up, which was released in full today, a programme of comedy, literature, film and science is set to be announced over the coming weeks.

The line-up also boasts a strong Welsh presence, including Charlotte Church, Gwenno and Catrin Finch.

Ticket holders who are unable to make the festival are being given the option to roll their tickets on to next year, or receive a refund up until 5pm on Friday, July 23.

A resale of refunded tickets is set to take place on Tuesday July 27, at 10am.

What has been said about the announcement?





Fiona Stewart, managing director and owner of the festival said: “At times it seemed like a dream that we would ever be back in the fields together, I can’t tell you how much it means to me, and the thousands of people that rely upon and make Green Man happen, that it’s actually going ahead. We cannot wait to see people enjoy the festival again.

“I am very grateful for the support of Welsh Government who gave me the confidence to run this year's festival and funding through the CRF. Green Man is an independent festival run by a small Powys company and we would have been in difficulties without this help.”

One of the headliners, Dan Snaith AKA Caribou said: “There's a kind of magic about Green Man - both that I've experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year. I feel very lucky that we're going to headline this year.”

Green Man line-up in full

The line-up for the Green Man 2021 can be found below.

Mogwai | Caribou | Fontaines DC | Little Dragon | Thundercat |

Teenage Fanclub | Django Django | This Is The Kit | Jose Gonzalez | Gruff Rhys |

The Staves | Nadine Shah | Black Midi | Shame | Lump (Laura Marling & Mike Lindsay) |

The Maytals Band | Kokoroko | BC Camplight | Nubya Garcia | Self Esteem |

Kelly Lee Owens | Greentea Peng | Georgia | Snapped Ankles | Goat Girl |

Billie Marten | Erland Cooper | Marisa Anderson & William Tyler | Richard Dawson |

Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita | Gwenno | Vanishing Twin | Porridge Radio | V**gra Boys |

Working Men's Club | Charlotte Church's late night pop dungeon | Boy Azooga | Ross From Friends (live) | The Orielles |

Matt Maltese | Emma-Jean Thackray | Pictish Trail | The Surfing Magazines |

Peggy Sue | Yazmin Lacey | Overmono | Puma Blue | Los Bitchos | Big Joanie | Jockstrap | Crack Cloud | Giant Swan | DJ Rap |

Stephen Fretwell | Hen Ogledd | Alabaster Duplume | Liz Lawrence |

Wu-Lu | Katy J Pearson | Steam Down | PVA | Sinead O’Brien | Phoebe Green |

NewDad | King Hannah | Aoife Nessa Frances | H.Hawkline | Loraine James |

Hannah Holland | Sorathy Korwal | Deep Throat Choir | Fenne Lily | Ed Dowie |

Sarathy Korwar | Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard |

Peaness | Home Counties | Yard Act | The Lounge Society |

Matilda Mann | Gwenifer Raymond | Studio Electrophonique | Tony Njoku | LYR |

John | The Golden Dregs | Deliluh | The Cool Greenhouse | Speedboat |

Rising (A-Z) - Blood Wizard | Bugs | Caroline | Do Nothing | Drug Store Romeos | Duski |

Egyptian Blue | Faux Real | The Goa Express | Gonhill | Hanya | Laundromat | Lazarus Kane |

Lazy Day | Martha Skye Murphy | Melin Melyn | Nuha Ruby Ra | Panic Shack | Pet Deaths |

Prima Queen | Roscoe Roscoe | Sister Wives | Tina |

DJs - Huw Stephens | Adam Walton | Deptford Northern Soul Club | Heavenly Jukebox |

Dutty Disco | Birthday Club | Big Jeff | Art School Girlfriend DJ | Hot Singles Club | The Robots (Kraftwerk Tribute)