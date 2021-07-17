NEWPORT'S two MPs have teamed up with TV presenter Davina McCall as part of a campaign calling a reform of policy around menopause.

Ms McCall joined Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones, along with other members of Westminster's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause on Thursday, July 15, as they launched the new 'Menopause Revolution' campaign.

The group aims to explore and assess current policy around menopause in the workplace, amongst medical professionals and in education.

The inquiry will also examine the impact menopause is having on women’s daily lives and within society and families.

In the first session of the inquiry, members heard from a range of women who described their experiences of menopause.

The launch was also attended by crew members from Australian TV show 60 minutes, which is running a feature on the group and its campaign to improve policy around menopause.

MPs from across political parties also took the 'menopause revolution' message to the streets, with a photocall in front of the Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square, proudly holding their 'menopause revolution' banners.

Mrs Jones said: “I am really pleased to be part of this new Parliamentary group.

"It is so important to highlight the need for education and advice for women experiencing menopause.

"We also need to speak out to let people know this is not a taboo subject and 50 per cent of the population will experience it in some form or another.”

Ms Morden said: “It’s been brilliant to see MPs from across the house get involved with the new APPG for Menopause as well as support Carolyn’s Private Members Bill.

"It goes to show just how many people recognise that the system needs overhauling so that our constituents who are going through the menopause have the support they deserve.”

The group was founded by Carolyn Harris MP, who is also spearheading a Private Members Bill to make Hormone Replacement Therapy exempt from NHS prescription charges in England.

Speaking about the launch of the inquiry, she said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to launch this important inquiry alongside so many colleagues today - and with interest already from the other side of the world!

“I know from my own experience that for too long, menopause has been overlooked in so many policy areas, from the workplace to healthcare.

“This inquiry, and my Private Members’ Bill on Menopause alongside it, will aim to overhaul this and push for a menopause revolution to ensure those women going through menopause will get the support they need and deserve.”