THE second single from the new album by Welsh rockers the Manic Street Preachers features more than a little taste of Newport.
The video for The Secret He Had Missed features Newport-born actress Aimee Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders, The Detectorists, Skins) - and was partially filmed at Newport’s Dolman Theatre.
This is the second release from the Blackwood band's forthcoming album The Ultra Vivid Lament, which will be released on September 3, 2021.
The video delves into the lives of bohemian Augustus and internalised Gwen John - Welsh sibling artists who were opposites united by blood yet driven apart by divergent lifestyles.
After several festival dates, the band will play two re-scheduled Cardiff shows for the NHS in September and then embark on a tour.
MORE NEWS:
- Take a look at the stunning AirBnb getaways still available to book this summer
- The details on how to watch County as fans count down to Rodney Parade return
- Pupils at Newport high school told to self-isolate after positive Covid-19 test
Musically, The Ultra Vivid Lament is inspired by a formative years record box - ABBA, post-Eno Roxy, the Bunnymen, Fables-era REM, Lodger - though the end result could only be the unique union of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore, collectively one of the UK’s most consistently brilliant rock’n’roll bands for over three decades.
Following Manic Street Preachers longest enforced break from playing live, the group will take the album on a 14 date cross-country tour.
Prior to these dates, they play some previously announced festival shows. Support on all headline shows comes from The Anchoress - except Wembley.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.