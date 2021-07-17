COSMESTON Lakes Country Park could soon introduce non-motorised water sports for visitors.
The Vale of Glamorgan Council is currently inviting bids from organisations to provide non-motorised water sport activities and events at the park.
In addition, the council are looking for an organisation to undertake the management of all lake bookings and facilitate current user groups.
They add: "This is an opportunity for dynamic, forward thinking and innovative organisations to provide water based activities/events at an outstanding and popular tourist attraction within the Vale of Glamorgan."
The lake is a former quarry that is 6.3 Hectares (15 acres) in size and - deep enough to conduct water sports.
It is proposed that should an operator require a compound for equipment that it is located away from the lake so as not to spoil the aesthetics of the lake.
Cosmeston Lakes and Country Park has over 250,000 visitors per annum from local residents and tourists and has grown in popularity over the last year
The strict deadline for submitting tender bids is midday on August 4.
