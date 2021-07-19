THE summer holidays are finally here, and for many, it is the perfect time to get away for a well-deserved break.

But, while many of the holiday headlines are focused on driving away to staycation destinations, for many, driving isn’t an option.

Fortunately, Wales, like the rest of the UK, is reasonably well served by alternative modes of transport.

From buses and trains to wildcard options such as Segway scooters, there are plenty of ways to travel this summer - either to get to a destination, or simply as part of an activity day.

Here at the Argus, we’ve taken a look at some of the best travel deals available over the coming weeks.

Be it discounted travel tickets, or just an interesting method of travel, you can find it all below.

Of course, we aren’t able to feature each and every travel deal or discount out there, and if we have missed out on something that you think should be put in the spotlight, let us know in the comments below.

Driving alternatives this summer

Buses

The old saying that you wait forever for a bus, then two come along at once may be true, but buses these days are a pretty decent way to travel.

Seats are a lot comfier, and Wi-Fi and charging ports are becoming increasingly common.

An unexpected benefit of the pandemic also means that the windows are typically left open for ventilation – preventing journeys from being too hot and stuffy.

Stagecoach, who operate many routes around Newport and Gwent, have a number of summer offers in place, and are running journeys to all kinds of attractions, many of which would be perfect for the whole family.

Meanwhile, the National Express are offering a number of summer coach trips from Newport – with a mix of city breaks and seaside resorts as possible destinations.

It may also be worth enquiring with local bus companies for either rental services or trips on offer.

Trains

As great as buses are, they do have the unfortunate distinction of being fairly slow, compared to other methods of transport.

A speedier alternative is trains – and, while services between Newport and Bristol this summer are set to see disruption, the rest of the network is running fairly normally.

While many rail operators are offering specific summer deals, Transport for Wales don’t appear to be.

That being said, they offer a huge number of ticket options – far beyond what you’d typically purchase from a station machine, which means that it is possible to get value for money if travelling in Wales or the border regions.

Further afield, you can check out what discounts other rail operators have, here.

Hot air balloon

Technically, this one isn’t so much about going from A to B, as it is more of an up-and-down situation.

But, it is still a mode of transport, and a perfect summer day out activity.

Providing you like heights, of course.

Hot air balloon experiences can be booked across the UK, and one that is pretty close, without having to cross the border, can be found in Raglan.

Segway scooters

Again, this one is more about the journey than the destination, but Segway experiences are on the rise in popularity.

In Wales, there are two distinct options in terms of where to go to experience this.

One, is a Segway tour of Cardiff Bay, taking in the sights, sounds, and sea breeze while riding in an area which is home to a great deal of cycle/scooter paths for maximum safety.

The alternative is possibly for the more adventurous among us – as Snowdonia National Park is home to Segway Adventures.

Here, riders can take to a woodland trek, or challenge themselves on an off-road rally trek.

Cycling

Finally, we have one of the most popular modes of transport in the UK – the trusty bike.

There are a number of places locally to buy bikes, and ride them – in across all kinds of terrain.

From velodromes and BMX tracks, to dedicated cycle paths, the region caters to all.

In addition, major cities such as London, Birmingham and Cardiff all have on-street bike hire facilities.

Once known as ‘Boris bikes’ after then-mayor of London Boris Johnson, who first unveiled the scheme, these bikes can be picked up at a number of locations in cities, and hired out for as long as the rider wants.

It is worth checking whether the city that you are planning on visiting has these before travelling.

