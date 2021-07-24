A KEEN Newport runner is encouraging others to sign up to donate blood.

With several family members working in the NHS, 30-year old Hannah Pretty from Newport is well aware of how important blood donations can be to patients in need.

After clocking up more than ten blood donations herself, Ms Pretty is showing her support to the Welsh Blood Service and rallying runners together to get their blood pumping in a different way, by signing up to donate.

She said: “I’ve been running for 15 years and I have found tremendous benefits both physically and mentally.

"It’s a great feeling when you’ve completed a run and your endorphins are flowing. It’s the same feeling I get after giving blood.

"They say you never regret going for a run, and I’d say the same for making a blood donation – it can save someone’s life.

“Growing up I always heard stories of how patients were saved thanks to blood donors, not just for emergencies but part of routine treatments too.

"This is why it’s so important to encourage more people to consider giving blood, something I knew I would do as soon as I was old enough.”

Every day the Welsh Blood Service relies on the generosity of people living across the country to collect around 350 blood donations to supply 20 Welsh hospitals.

This message to runners comes as the Welsh Blood Service has teamed up with Welsh Athletics and Run 4 Wales as their community partner to inspire runners to make lifesaving blood donations.

With more than 100 running clubs and thousands of runners across Wales, it is hoped the ‘Giving Runs in Your Blood’ campaign will also play its part in helping the Welsh Blood Service introduce 11,000 new blood donors this year.

Through the campaign, the running community is being called upon to promote blood donation by running ‘heart-shaped routes’ and booking their own blood donation.

“I’ll definitely be running a heart-shaped route on my next run," she added.

"It’s a fun way to highlight the importance of giving blood, something I’m sure people within the running community and beyond can support.

“I’d encourage everyone in my fellow running community to support others in what might be the worst time of someone’s life, by giving blood.

"You never know what’s around the corner, it could be you on the other side of that blood donation one day.”

Giving blood is considered an essential service and donation sessions have continued across Wales throughout the pandemic with additional safety measures introduced to meet Welsh Government guidance for donors attending.