PARKING charges for two country parks within the Vale of Glamorgan come into effect on Monday (July 19).

As previously reported, car parking charges are to be introduced at Porthkerry Country Park and Cosmeston Country Park.

From Monday July 19, there will a charge for parking at Porthkerry and Cosmeston Lakes Country Parks, generating money for "better management" of the areas.

There will be no fees or time restrictions for blue badge holders or solo motorcycles.

For cars is will cost £1 for up to two hours, £2 for up to four hours, or £4 for all day.

The charges will apply betwen 10am and 8pm between March 1 and September 30. They will apply between 10am and 5pm from October 1 to the end of February.

OTHER NEWS:

Payments for parking can be made via coins, pay by phone, text, smartphone or contactless/chip and pin.

Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Transport, Cllr Peter King, previously said: "Our primary aim is the better management of parking at our resorts and country parks and in our town centres. "There is a cost to doing that and to maintaining and sustaining them.

"Our highly regarded country parks are used by many people from outside the Vale of Glamorgan, as well as residents, and it is only reasonable that visitors should help pay for their upkeep and all money generated will be used for this purpose."