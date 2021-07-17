TEMPERATURES are set to reach 30 °C in Gwent and parts of South Wales this weekend.

High pressure is moving in across most of the UK bringing warm weather to large parts of Wales, as the country enjoys a mini heatwave.  

The Met Office say the outlook for today is: "Another fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine and the odd patchy fair-weather cloud bubbling up in the afternoon. Feeling very warm in the sunshine, and hot in places. Maximum temperature 30 °C."

Tonight will be clear and dry and feeling mild compared to the day - minimum temperature 13 °C.

Newport will see a high of 29° at around 5pm today. 

The criteria for an official heatwave is three days of sustained high temperatures but this can vary across the country.

Sunday:

Another sunny and dry day with any early fog or low cloud to the north of the region quick to clear. Felling very warm to hot. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudier at times with the risk of the odd sharp shower from Monday to Wednesday but feeling warm to very warm with plenty of sunny spells.

 