Harley Jane Faith Shellard arrived eleven weeks early at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing a tiny 1.9lb. Mum and dad are Sara Hawkins and Frankie Shellard, of Newport, and her big sister is Eloise (six). Sara said: "Suddenly on the May 31, 2021, in the early hours the staff at the Grange saved both mum and baby's lives with swift action and care. Harley was born via Caesarean section at 3.12am. She went straight to neonatal intensive care where she will stay until her due date as she was 11 weeks premature."
Imogen Gulliford-McCann was born via an emergency Caesarean section on July 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. Her parents are Jodie Gulliford and Cohan McCann, of Cwmbran, and her big brother is Arlo (four).
Enzo-Robert David Elsdon was born 10 days late on June 3, 2021, t the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 7oz. His parents are Emma and Gavin Elsdon, of Blackwood, and his brothers are Bobby-Ray (two) and Billy-Rhys (one).
