PENARTH Beach sees dangerous rockfall not long after a cliff edge broke at another Vale of Glamorgan beach.
The rockfall happened near the barrage on Penarth Beach.
Less than a week ago Llantwit Major Beach also saw a cliff edge break - which the RNLI team has called 'unstable.'
The team are asking people to keep a safe distance from cliff edges if walking on a beach.
It is recommended you stay away from the base of the cliffs a distance equal to its height.
MORE NEWS:
- These 5 dogs are looking for forever homes from Many Tears Animal Rescue
- As temperatures soar, here are some top picks for beer gardens across Gwent
- Online exhibition showcases memories of Blaenau Gwent
Visitors should follow this important safety advice:
- Do not walk at the foot of cliffs as they are unstable
- Never choose the base of the cliffs as a spot for sunbathing or picnicking
- Do not attempt to climb the cliffs
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.