PENARTH Beach sees dangerous rockfall not long after a cliff edge broke at another Vale of Glamorgan beach. 

The rockfall happened near the barrage on Penarth Beach.

Less than a week ago Llantwit Major Beach also saw a cliff edge break - which the RNLI team has called 'unstable.'

The team are asking people to keep a safe distance from cliff edges if walking on a beach.

The broken cliff edge at Llantwit Major Beach

It is recommended you stay away from the base of the cliffs a distance equal to its height.

MORE NEWS:

Visitors should follow this important safety advice:

  • Do not walk at the foot of cliffs as they are unstable
  • Never choose the base of the cliffs as a spot for sunbathing or picnicking
  • Do not attempt to climb the cliffs