ARE you yearning to escape the rat-race and find a new way of life? Maybe turn a much-loved hobby into a money spinner or switch to a slower pace of life. Well, here are six commercial properties on the market right now that could help you do just that:

Become a pub landlord



The Crown, Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, is for sale.

The three-story pub with stunning views of the Skirrid has recently been refurbished whilst retaining its character features. There's parking, a lawned area and attractive patio for patrons to enjoy. It could be yours for £575,000.

The property is on the market with Fleurets Limited, West & South Wales. Call 0117 407 2292.

Become a wedding planner



Steppes Farm, Rockfield, Monmouth

On the market for £2,000,000, this property is a holiday letting business, wedding venue and restaurant overlooking the River Wye. The six-bedroom farm house commands amazing views of the valley and is packed with original features including beamed ceilings and open fireplaces. In the detached stone barn is an award-winning restaurant, while a marque in the grounds is lichened for weddings.

The property is on the market with Carter Jonas LLP, Taunton, call 01823 773044.

Run your own shop



A shop in Monnow Street, Monmouth, is on the market. This quaint shop in the historic town of Monmouth is described as an investment opportunity. There's ground floor commercial space with storage plus two flats above. The property is finished to a high standard with bags of character set within the expanding town of Monmouth. The shop is a stone's throw from retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

Run a family butcher's shop



Rawlings family butcher has been serving the people of Abergavenny for 42 years with locally sourced, free-range meat. As well as being a popular asset to the town, they have 6,000 followers on Facebook. There's huge scope for the business to grow commercially. On the market as a leasehold, contact Hilton Smythe, Bolton, on 01204 299078.

Run a cafe



Scrumptious, Monmouth, is described as a 'great little cafe' by reviewers on TripAdvisor selling home-made food from a great location near the Beaufort Arms Hotel. With a healthy turnover and loyal customers, this cafe is a gem. Find out more from Knightsbridge Business Sales Limited, Bolton, on 01204 299136.

Get crafty



Turn your hobby into a a living by snapping up this craft shop in Tintern. It's a rare chance to pick up this mixed residential and commercial property in the historic village of Tintern, a much-loved tourist destination in the Wye Valley. As well as a ground floor shop unit there's delightful living/holiday let accommodation. The property is on the market with House and Home Property Agents, Chepstow, for £439,950. Call 01291 798012.

Live on a caravan site



Do you have a passion for camping in the great outdoors? Well, Warwicks Inn & Touring Caravan Site, Talycoed, llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny, is up for sale. There's a traditional country pub with room to expand, a fully licensed touring caravan paddock with room for expansion and a collection of outbuildings with a range of potential uses. Enjoying a stunning rural setting, the camp site is close to the Offa's Dyke path, Wye Valley and Brecon Beacons National Park. For sale with Powells, Monmouth, for £395,000 call 01600 522005.



