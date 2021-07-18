DETECTIVES in Cardiff investigating a sexual assault which happened in Bute Park have charged a man.
Tyler Higgins, 19, from Cathays in Cardiff has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday (19th July) charged with two counts of rape.
The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
South Wales Police say they take all reports of rape seriously, and urges victims to come forward to report the crime.
"They should feel safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity and that their allegation will be fully investigated," they add.
"Every report of a rape, suspected or possible rape is taken at face value and recorded on the force crime recording system, irrespective of the source of the report.
MORE NEWS:
- In the Dock: Scissors man and drug driver in court
- Thug told victim: 'I’ve got you in a death grip. I’m going to kill you old man
- Warning after spate of rock falls at south Wales beaches
"This includes reports made by third parties, through partnership working or from other agencies.
"Staff who deal with cases of this nature, from initial contact with the victim through to completion of a file of evidence, undertake a comprehensive training and accreditation process to ensure a professional investigation."
The Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) facility is considered in all instances of rape.
Utilising the SARC from the outset ensures the right support for the victim throughout the process, from the initial reporting through to conclusion, offering health care, crisis support and mentoring through any criminal justice process.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.