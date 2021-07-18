THERE was heavy police presence in Monmouth this morning.
At around 8am today, Sunday July 18, a resident in the area, Jonathan Powell, told us they saw heavy police presence near Lon Goldwire Lane, just opposite the amin bridge into town past Shell/Budgens.
He said there were at least six police cars at one point and "excess of 10 officers."
"They seemed to head back over the bridge into Monmouth in part," he added.
"A good number of vehicles though and I passed a few in town itself.
"I believe the road backs onto an estate in Monmouth.
"Something had obviously happened as it was swarming with police."
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
