THERE are 945 new cases of coronavirus reported in the latest Public Heath Wales statistics and zero new deaths in Gwent for the second day in a row.
Of these cases, 118 are within the Gwent region - Caerphilly has the highest number with 34 new cases, followed by Newport (29), Torfaen (25), Monmouthshire (22), and Blaenau Gwent (8).
The latest update from Public Health Wales also reports 167 cases for residents outside Wales.
With five new coronavirus-related deaths today across Wales, Public Health Wales' death toll throughout the coronavirus pandemic rises to 5,586.
There has been none in Gwent so the total remains at 962 deaths within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
The latest statistics from Public Health Wales are as follows:
- Blaenau Gwent: 8
- Caerphilly: 34
- Monmouthshire: 22
- Newport: 29
- Torfaen: 25
- Anglesey: 9
- Conwy: 82
- Denbighshire: 94
- Flintshire: 82
- Gwynedd: 28
- Wrexham: 82
- Cardiff: 79
- Vale of Glamorgan: 26
- Bridgend: 71
- Merthyr Tydfil: 11
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 64
- Carmarthenshire: 23
- Ceredigion: 15
- Pembrokeshire: 28
- Powys: 53
- Neath Port Talbot: 27
- Swansea: 42
- Unknown location: 11
- Resident outside Wales: 167
