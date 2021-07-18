POLICE are investigating a currently "unexplained" death after a body was found in Llantwit Major.

The body of a 50-year-old-man was found in a property in central Llantwit according to South Wales Police.

A cordon is currently in place, but the force has not reported which street the body was discovered at this point in their investigation.

In a post, shared on on social media, South Wales Police said: "We are investigating the death of a 50 year-old man after a body was discovered in a property in central Llantwit Major.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.

"A cordon is in place and enquiries are continuing."