PEOPLE across South Wales have been enjoying some fun in the sun over a scorching weekend.

Roads were busier than usual, due to holiday traffic, with Traffic Wales reporting congestion - particularly on the M4 - with people flocking to coastal spots.

South Wales Police was out in force tacking anti social behaviour and parking problems in coastal areas, such as Barry and Penarth.

(Picture: Visit Barry Island)

In Newport, crowds gathered at Belle Vue Park in, where City of Newport Symphony Orchestra put on a performance in the bandstand during the hottest day of the year [in Wales] so far.

Heather Mayne, who was visiting the park with family – including paw-some pup Lexi – said: “It’s wonderful weather, but you’ve got to be sensible which is why we’re sat in the shade.

“It’s nice to get out and to enjoy this weather.”

Heather Mayne, Nola Smith and Lexi at Belle Vue Park

Valerie Evans visits the park once a week with her friends and said: “We very much enjoy the park; we come here every week.

“It’s a beautiful park; we didn’t know there would be a performance today, but we listened a while and now will walk around.”

Steve Clarke had come to watch the performance in the bandstand and was sat on a shaded bench.

"It’s been brilliant, but I like the sun – we’ve come to watch the orchestra,” he said.

Tracy and Nick Fowler – and their fur baby Rosie – were enjoying a surprise day at the park.

Mr Fowler said: “We were going to go to Wentwood, but we’re visiting our daughter who lives nearby [to Belle Vue Park].

“We decided it was too hot to take Rosie to Wentwood so stayed here; Belle Vue has character and some glorious trees.”

Tracy Fowler added: “The sun has been a little too much for me but I’m not complaining. “We do need it and everyone seems so much happier when it’s sunny.

"There has been a really nice atmosphere here today and I hope that there will be more music acts in the bandstand.”

Tracy and Nick Fowler with Rosie the dog

The high temperatures on Sunday mark the beginning of an official heatwave across the UK as it’s the third day in a row with temperatures of more than 28 degrees Celsius.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west.”

In Newport temperatures will hit a 29C tomorrow, 26C on Tuesday and 27C on Wednesday.