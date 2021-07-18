TRIBUTES have been paid to a cricketer who collapsed and died during a game yesterday.

Maqsood Anwar, 44, from Barry, was playing for Sully in a match against Monkswood Cricket Club on Saturday afternoon when he was taken ill on the pitch.

It is believed the dad-of-three had a heart attack.

Sully Centurions Cricket Club are now supporting a fundraiser to purchase two difrillators at the Burnham Avenue grounds in light of the tragic events at the weekend.

In a statement on Facebook the club said: "In light of the tragic events of yesterday. A go fund me page has been established in honour of Maqsood.

This will seek to fund two defibrillators at Burnham Avenue, as well as Barry Athletic Cricket Club where Maqs was a member for over 15 years. Please do donate generously."

Tributes are flooding in for Mr Anwar, who is described as a 'true gentleman' who will be 'greatly missed'.

Hugh Smith Smith, on the GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for a difrillator, said: "Maqsood you were a gentleman and a great friend as well a a cricket colleague. You will be sadly missed and your quiet demeanour whenever we had a conversation. Thank you for your time as I felt privileged to be round you. Will miss your presence so much. Until we me again my good friend."

Monkswood Cricket Club said today: "The news of the tragic passing of Maqsood Anwar has sent condolences from across the cricket community. Our thoughts are with Maqsood’s family, friends and all those at Sully Centurions."

In another post on Twitter they added: "We would also like to express our thanks to the ambulance crew and first responders who attended the scene. Yesterday’s events reiterate the necessity of having defibrillators at all sports venues. We support all calls for legislative change and funding to allow this."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised £1, 205 of its £2,000 goal. To donate go to GoFundMe