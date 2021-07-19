A WALK-IN vaccination clinic will be held in Ebbw Vale on Saturday, July 24.
The service is for anyone over 18 who has not received a first dose of a Covid vaccination for whatever reason.
The walk-in clinic will be at the General Offices between 8.30am and 1.30pm, and both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccinations will be available. No appointment is necessary.
You will need to reside or be registered with a GP in the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area or work for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board. You would need to bring along relevant identification that proves this.
Clinic address:
Blaenau Gwent General Offices
Steel Works Road
Ebbw Vale
NP23 6AA
For more about the delivery of the vaccine in Gwent you can read more here.
