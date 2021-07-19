BLAENAU Gwent council has been applauded for the way in which it supported the armed forces community in the county borough.

The Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award is awarded to those that employ and support current and former servicemen and woman and their families.



Blaenau Gwent Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Brian Thomas said: "We’re delighted to be awarded the highest level of recognition in the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme, which reinforces our commitment to supporting both the past and current members of the Armed Forces who work for us here in Blaenau Gwent.

"We are immensely proud of all the members of our Armed Forces for their service to the country, and I’m pleased that the policies we have in place have been recognised as being supportive and the best they can be. I look forward to receiving the award officially later this year."

To win the award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive policies in place for veterans, reserves, and Cadet Force adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the armed forces.

The award also reflects the wider commitment to supporting the armed forces community in Blaenau Gwent. This included providing training to more than 200 frontline staff about supporting the needs of the current and former service members and their families, and revising the council's housing policy to ensure that service leavers and their partners are not disadvantaged when applying for housing when they return to civilian life in Blaenau Gwent.

The UK Government's minister for defence people and veterans, Leo Docherty said: "I would like to thank all the organisations who have proven their support for the defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

"The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the armed forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location."

The award will be officially presented at a ceremony in Cardiff in November.