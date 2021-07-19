WE'VE all been enjoying the sunshine over the last few days and we asked readers to send in pictures of them making the most of the summer weather in their gardens.

South Wales Argus: Sarah Davey sent in this picture relaxing in the hot tub last night in Caerleon

South Wales Argus: Rhys John Gallent shared this picture of his dog keeping cool

South Wales Argus: This little one is enjoying the paddling pool. Gee Pixie Lamprey sent in the image

South Wales Argus:

Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of her daughter in the paddling pool

South Wales Argus:

Lance Tucker enjoyed the hot weather with a couple of ice cold ciders in his garden

Summer's here - let's see you enjoying it in your garden

"Send us pictures of you having fun in the sun in your garden"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Kayleigh Lloyd-Jones

How have you been enjoying the sunshine while at home?
My 8 month old daughter, Nancy, enjoying splashing around in her cool pool in Caldicot.

Upload an image here

South Wales Argus: She loves splashing & keeping cool.She loves splashing & keeping cool.
She loves splashing & keeping cool.

Catherine mayo

How have you been enjoying the sunshine while at home?
Being able to treat my family to breakfast in the garden

Upload an image here

South Wales Argus: Breakfast at the Mayo residentsBreakfast at the Mayo residents
Breakfast at the Mayo residents
South Wales Argus: Relaxing in the pool under the moonlightRelaxing in the pool under the moonlight
Relaxing in the pool under the moonlight
South Wales Argus: Home made MilkshakesHome made Milkshakes
Home made Milkshakes