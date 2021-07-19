THE latest figures from Public Health Wales have revealed that Gwent has had 265 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.
Newport has had the highest number of cases in the region with 79, followed by Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly, all with 53, while Blaenau Gwent recorded the fewest, with 27.
Wales has recorded 1,806 cases, and three new deaths, taking Wales' total death toll to 5,589.
Here are the latest figures from Public Health Wales:
- Cardiff - 231
- Denbighshire - 176
- Flintshire - 128
- Conwy - 121
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 120
- Wrexham - 108
- Swansea - 107
- Powys - 89
- Bridgend - 86
- Newport - 79
- Vale of Glamorgan - 78
- Pembrokeshire - 66
- Carmarthenshire - 61
- Torfaen - 53
- Monmouthshire - 53
- Caerphilly - 53
- Neath Port Talbot - 43
- Gwynedd - 35
- Merthyr tydfil - 34
- Blaenau Gwent - 27
- Ceredigion - 23
- Anglesey - 18
- Unknown locatioin - 17
- Resident outside Wales - 247
